Unverified tenants: 3 booked, 200 issued notices at Mohali’s Purab Apartments

Continuing their drive against unverified tenants, the Mohali police on Sunday booked three flat owners at Purab Premium Apartments in Sector 88 and issued notices to 200 more for failing to get their tenants verified.

Led by deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sukhjeet Singh Virk, 95 police personnel went around 300 apartments from 6.30 am till 10.30 am, and found that tenants and paying guests at 203 flats had not been verified through police.

As a result, three flat owners were booked under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 200, who rented their houses only a couple of months ago, were served show-cause notices. If they fail to respond with a valid reason within 24 hours, they will also face legal proceedings, said police.

If guilt is proven under Section 188, the flat owners can face jail time up to six months or a fine of up to ₹1,000 or both.

Appreciating the drive, Colonel Dalwinder Singh (retd), a resident of Purab Premium Apartments, said, “The inspection was much needed. We had been raising the law and order issues with police, administration and GMADA regularly.”

Around 600 families live at these apartments, and ruckus by tenants and paying guests is a common complaint.

A resident, Parwinder Singh, said several tenants were staying here without proper rent agreements or police verification.

Notorious gangster Jaspreet Singh Jassi, who was shot dead in an encounter at Kolkata in June last year, also frequented the society to meet his fiancée. In January 2019, police had arrested three youths in an attempt to murder case after they opened fire at a resident here.

Mohali SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said police will continue the inspections at other apartment complexes to keep a check on anti-social elements taking shelter in Mohali.