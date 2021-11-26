UP Al-Qaeda case: NIA conducts raids across Kashmir

Teams of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted multiple raids across Kashmir in a case related to Al-Qaeda in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

The raids and searches were conducted at five locations in Shopian and Budgam districts of the Valley.

NIA spokesperson, in a statement, said the case pertains to Umar Halmandi, an Al-Qaeda operative, who along with other accused persons, had allegedly been radicalising and recruiting vulnerable persons for AQIS (Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent) and trying to raise Ansaar Gajwatul Hind (AGH) to carry out terrorist acts for which they had already arranged arms and explosive substances.

The NIA spokesperson said that a large number of incriminating documents and digital devices were found during the raids.

On Monday, NIA had arrested human rights activist Khurram Parvaz after conducting raids at his office and residence at Sonwar and Amira Kadal localities.

The raids were conducted in a terror funding case that was registered by the central probe agency under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act on November 6.

Parvez is the programme coordinator of Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society and the chairperson of Asian Federation against Involuntary Disappearances.