Mohali: Man bludgeons 50-year-old uncle to death with stick, held

An Uttar Pradesh native has been arrested for bludgeoning his uncle to death with a stick following an argument at the latter’s workplace in Sector 82-A on Monday night. The victim’s wife told Mohali police that around 12.40 am on Monday, her nephew returned home in an inebriated state and confessed to murdering his 50-year-old uncle by bludgeoning his head with a stick. (Getty image)

The accused, Phul Singh, 32, works as a scrap dealer in Chandigarh, police said.

The victim, Dwarika Prashad, 50, was deployed as a night guard at an under construction house in Sector 82-A.

His wife, Yashodha, told the police that Phul, her sister’s son, used to live with her family in a rented accommodation in Sector 83-A.

On Monday, around 7 pm, her nephew and her husband exchanged heated arguments after the former demanded that her elder son live separately. But the family members intervened and pacified them, before Dwarika left for work.

Yashodha said around 12.40 am the same night, Phul returned home in an inebriated state and confessed to murdering Dwarika by bludgeoning his head with a stick.

Shocked, she and her daughter rushed to her husband’s workplace, where they found him lying unconscious. The mother-daughter duo raised the alarm, following which police were alerted.

Police eventually arrested the accused, who is facing a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sohana police station.

DSP (City 2) HS Bal said, “A team led by inspector Sumit Mour traced the accused within two hours. We have also recovered the stick used in the crime from his possession.”