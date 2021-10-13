Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / UP man booked for raping 28-year-old on pretext of marriage
UP man booked for raping 28-year-old on pretext of marriage

Victim alleged that the accused had taken her to a hotel in Sector 17 where he had offered her a drink laced with intoxicants
The accused who hails from Saharanpur in UP had promised to marry the victim, but was now refusing to do so. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Oct 13, 2021 11:58 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The police have booked a man hailing from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh for raping a 28-year-old on the pretext of marriage.

The victim in her complaint said that she had come in contact with the accused, identified as Ashish Kumar, in May 2018.

She alleged that the accused had taken her to a hotel in Sector 17 where he had offered her a drink laced with intoxicants. She alleged being raped there by the accused, who had later promised to marry her.

She further alleged that based on that promise, the accused had made physical relations with her on multiple occasions, but was now refusing to marry her.

After seeking legal opinion, the police have registered a case under Sections 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code. However, no arrests have been made thus far.

