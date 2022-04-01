Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / UP man gets 10-year rigorous imprisonment for raping minor niece in Mohali
chandigarh news

UP man gets 10-year rigorous imprisonment for raping minor niece in Mohali

in addition to the 10-year rigorous imprisonment, the court also fined him 30,000 for the May 2015 incident wherein he raped his niece, a minor living with her parents at a rented accommodation in Mohali
A UP-based man was awarded a 10-year rigorous imprisonment for raping minor niece in Mohali. (HT File)
A UP-based man was awarded a 10-year rigorous imprisonment for raping minor niece in Mohali. (HT File)
Published on Apr 01, 2022 03:02 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

The court of additional district and session judge, Mohali Ranjan Kumar Khullar on Thursday sentenced an Uttar Pradesh-based man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping his minor niece.

The court also fined the convict 30,000 for the May 2015 incident wherein he raped his niece, a minor living with her parents at a rented accommodation in Mohali.

The convict threatened the victim, who was alone at home at the time, against speaking up. The victim, however, reached out for help when he made a second rape bid the following day. She narrated the ordeal to her neighbours who came to her rescue.

The victim’s uncle was then arrested by the police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Satpal Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused for forging will 25 years after man’s death. (HT Photo)

    Ludhiana: 3 booked for forging will 25 years after man’s death

    Three persons have been booked for allegedly forging the will of a man 25 years after his grandfather Nanak Chand's death and transferring the ownership of his property in their name. The accused have been identified as Tilak Raj of Raikot Road of Dakha, stamp vendor Bharpur Singh of Hissowal village of Sudhar and Preminder Singh alias Goga of Mandi Mullanpur. The FIR has been registered on the statement of Manjit Soni of Raikot Road, Mandi Mullanpur.

  • The ‘pilkhans’ are on full display in south Delhi’s Deer Park.

    Delhiwale: The different flames of ‘pilkhan’

    There are leaves that are dark red, resembling the hue of 'rooh afza' sherbet. Nobody's head is turning up in awe. The pilkhan red is currently spread across the Delhi region. Finishing off the yummy Moradabadi biryani under this coppery red gorgeousness is like being on a foreign vacation. One flaming red pilkhan is so gigantic that it rises to the top of an adjacent multi-storey complex. These red leaves shall soon turn green.

  • The victim, in a suicide note, accused his neighbour, who is an AAP supporter, and four others of humiliating him (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    Ludhiana: Elderly trader ends life, AAP supporter, aides booked for abetment

    Humiliated by an Aam Aadmi Party supporter and his aides, a 68-year-old trader ended his life at his shop on Link Road, Gill Chowk. The family members came to know about the incident on Thursday morning when they reached the shop. The victim, in a suicide note, accused his neighbour, who is an AAP supporter, and four others of humiliating him. Their aide is yet to be identified.

  • The J&K admn were found involved in misconduct and inefficiency following scrutiny of records and conduct of internal departmental reviews by a designated committee.

    Crackdown on corruption: 5 J&K admn employees ordered premature retirement

    Cracking down on inefficient and corrupt employees, the Jammu and Kashmir administration headed by lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday ordered premature retirement of five officials of the housing and urban development department. Divisional town planner Farzana Naqshbandi was found involved in a number of cases involving violation of building permission norms/illegal construction and corruption. On Wednesday, the J&K administration had sacked five employees including two police constables for alleged terror links.

  • MC teams sealing a shop in Ludhiana for defaulting on property tax on Thursday. (HT Photo)

    Ludhiana: MC seals six properties in city for defaulting on property tax

    Struggling to meet its recovery targets, Ludhiana municipal corporation sealed six properties, including two liquor vends, a bank and two shops falling under Zone B, for defaulting on property tax payment, on Thursday, the last day of the financial year. As per officials, the properties are situated on Shingar Cinema Road, Sector 32, Chandigarh Road and Sundar Nagar area. Currently, the department is focussing on recovery of principal amount of 2.55 crore.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 01, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out