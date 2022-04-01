UP man gets 10-year rigorous imprisonment for raping minor niece in Mohali

The court of additional district and session judge, Mohali Ranjan Kumar Khullar on Thursday sentenced an Uttar Pradesh-based man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping his minor niece.

The court also fined the convict ₹30,000 for the May 2015 incident wherein he raped his niece, a minor living with her parents at a rented accommodation in Mohali.

The convict threatened the victim, who was alone at home at the time, against speaking up. The victim, however, reached out for help when he made a second rape bid the following day. She narrated the ordeal to her neighbours who came to her rescue.

The victim’s uncle was then arrested by the police.