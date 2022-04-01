UP man gets 10-year rigorous imprisonment for raping minor niece in Mohali
The court of additional district and session judge, Mohali Ranjan Kumar Khullar on Thursday sentenced an Uttar Pradesh-based man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping his minor niece.
The court also fined the convict ₹30,000 for the May 2015 incident wherein he raped his niece, a minor living with her parents at a rented accommodation in Mohali.
The convict threatened the victim, who was alone at home at the time, against speaking up. The victim, however, reached out for help when he made a second rape bid the following day. She narrated the ordeal to her neighbours who came to her rescue.
The victim’s uncle was then arrested by the police.
Ludhiana: 3 booked for forging will 25 years after man’s death
Three persons have been booked for allegedly forging the will of a man 25 years after his grandfather Nanak Chand's death and transferring the ownership of his property in their name. The accused have been identified as Tilak Raj of Raikot Road of Dakha, stamp vendor Bharpur Singh of Hissowal village of Sudhar and Preminder Singh alias Goga of Mandi Mullanpur. The FIR has been registered on the statement of Manjit Soni of Raikot Road, Mandi Mullanpur.
Delhiwale: The different flames of ‘pilkhan’
There are leaves that are dark red, resembling the hue of 'rooh afza' sherbet. Nobody's head is turning up in awe. The pilkhan red is currently spread across the Delhi region. Finishing off the yummy Moradabadi biryani under this coppery red gorgeousness is like being on a foreign vacation. One flaming red pilkhan is so gigantic that it rises to the top of an adjacent multi-storey complex. These red leaves shall soon turn green.
Ludhiana: Elderly trader ends life, AAP supporter, aides booked for abetment
Humiliated by an Aam Aadmi Party supporter and his aides, a 68-year-old trader ended his life at his shop on Link Road, Gill Chowk. The family members came to know about the incident on Thursday morning when they reached the shop. The victim, in a suicide note, accused his neighbour, who is an AAP supporter, and four others of humiliating him. Their aide is yet to be identified.
Crackdown on corruption: 5 J&K admn employees ordered premature retirement
Cracking down on inefficient and corrupt employees, the Jammu and Kashmir administration headed by lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday ordered premature retirement of five officials of the housing and urban development department. Divisional town planner Farzana Naqshbandi was found involved in a number of cases involving violation of building permission norms/illegal construction and corruption. On Wednesday, the J&K administration had sacked five employees including two police constables for alleged terror links.
Ludhiana: MC seals six properties in city for defaulting on property tax
Struggling to meet its recovery targets, Ludhiana municipal corporation sealed six properties, including two liquor vends, a bank and two shops falling under Zone B, for defaulting on property tax payment, on Thursday, the last day of the financial year. As per officials, the properties are situated on Shingar Cinema Road, Sector 32, Chandigarh Road and Sundar Nagar area. Currently, the department is focussing on recovery of principal amount of ₹2.55 crore.
