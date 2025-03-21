Menu Explore
UP man sentenced to 4 years for supplying beef

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Mar 21, 2025 07:02 AM IST

The case dates back to November 5, 2022, when the police arrested the accused Shan Mohammad from near Dhandoor village in Hisar and recovered 48.90 quintal beef from his pick-up vehicle.

The court of additional sessions judge Khatri Saurabh has convicted Uttar Pradesh-based man Shan Mohammad for four years of jail-term for transporting beef under Section 13(3) of Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, 2015, which prohibits cow slaughter and regulates the transportation of cattle.

Gavel and law books (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Gavel and law books (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Hisar court additional sessions judge Khatri also slapped a fine of 30,000 on the convict.

The case dates back to November 5, 2022, when the police arrested the accused Shan Mohammad from near Dhandoor village in Hisar and recovered 48.90 quintal beef from his pick-up vehicle. The accused Shan was escorted by a Creta car-borne man, who was a beef trader, and he managed to flee. Later the beef trader identified as Mohammad Irfan was also arrested and his Creta car was seized. The police have filed a supplementary chargesheet against him.

“The samples were sent to a laboratory in Faridabad and the report confirmed that these were of cattle species,” the cops had said.

The court has acquitted Mohammad Irfan as charges framed against him could not be proved.

