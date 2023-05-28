Ludhiana: Civil Services prelims conducted; aspirants find paper ‘tough & unexpected’

Candidates appearing for the UPSC Preliminary examination at centres in the city observed drastic changes in the pattern of the question paper, adding that the “unexpected nature of the paper” made the exam tough for them. Candidates come out of an exam centre after appearing for UPSC Preliminary examination in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Manish/HT)

Candidates said, though the UPSC is known for experimenting with the question, this year there was no scope for the students to attempt the questions using the elimination method. They added that most of the questions were statement based in which the candidates were required to choose the right statement.

Out of 5,325 registered candidates, only 2,960 appeared on Sunday of which 1,484 were boys and 1,476 were girls. Students came from different cities in Punjab, including Amritsar, Jalandhar and other far-flung areas. As many as 10 specially-abled students appeared at the examination centre in the Government College for Girls.

Taniya, a resident of Amritsar, who had cleared the prelims last year and preparing for the last year, said, “As it was also observed last year it was expected that there will be some changes in the pattern but it was not sure that the changes will be made to this extent.”

She added that it took extra time to read statements and thus slowed the pace. She added that she is confident about the results.

Another aspirant, Navneet who completed his graduation last year and appeared for the UPSC for the first time, said, “Fewer questions were asked from history and polity while the share of odd topics in the question paper was more than last year.” He said only a fraction of questions similar to the practice tests which he attempted for preparation were asked in the general studies and civil services aptitude test.

The centres were set up at the SCD Government College for Boys, two in Government College for Girls and two in Khalsa College for Women.

Other venues for the exam include SDP College for Women, Arya College for Boys, Ramgarhia Girls College, Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women, Police DAV School, Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School and Guru Nanak Public School.

The exam for general studies was held in the morning shift from 9.30 to 11.30 and the CSAT general studies (qualifying exam) paper from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

Heavy security personnel were deployed outside the examination centres, the deputy commissioner of police, (Traffic) said along with the security personnel, traffic police were also deployed outside the centres to save aspirants and their parents from any inconvenience.