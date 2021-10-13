Upset over losing 8-lakh cricket bet, Ludhiana man hangs himself

Unable to pay a bookie ₹8-lakh, which he had lost in cricket bets, a 31-year-old man hung himself at his house at Baba Than Singh Chowk on Monday.

The accused, Rubal of Amarpura, had come to the victim’s house one week ago and threatened him, the complainant said. Chats have revealed that the victim had asked to be allowed to repay the money in instalments, but the accused was reluctant.

The victim, who sold mobile phones for a living, is survived by his widow and six-year-old daughter. Assistant sub-inspector Jagdish Raj, who is investigating the case, said Rubal had been booked under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.