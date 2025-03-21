Urge CM to take up issue of political detainees with Centre: Tarigami

CPI (M) MLA from Kulgam Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami on Thursday requested chief minister Omar Abdullah to use his good offices and take up the issue of detenues languishing in prisons outside Jammu and Kashmir with the Centre. CPI (M) MLA from Kulgam Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami on Thursday requested chief minister Omar Abdullah to use his good offices and take up the issue of detenues languishing in prisons outside Jammu and Kashmir with the Centre. (HT File)

Speaking during discussion on demands of various grants held by chief minister Omar Abdullah at legislative assembly here, Tarigami said, “Unlawful activities can be prevented if the administration adopts a lawful approach. Unlawful activity can be faced within the range of law”

The MLA said that in the name of police verification, people of Jammu and Kashmir faced hardships and denied travel documents like passports

The Kulgam MLA also referred to political detenues languishing in jails outside Jammu and Kashmir, including Tihar.

“I know the issue is not in the domain of chief minister but whenever he gets opportunity, please convey our message to those at the helm of affairs that deteneus cases should be reviewed at once and they be brought to jails within J&K so that their families and relatives can meet them,” he said.

He also said that though a panel for the regularisation of daily wagers stands constituted, the government should provide them wages on par with Ladakh.

“There was an SRO in 2017 under which slabs were decided for wages of different daily wagers and temporary workers. The daily wagers in Ladakh, which was part of J&K, are getting minimum wages as per minimum wages act. I request the government to bring them on a par with Ladakh,” he said.

Tarigami also expressed regrets over reducing universities into “event-oriented centres where extension to professors has become order of the day”.

“Rampant extensions have become a routine. What kind of new form of governance is this? It can be done exceptionally but to make it a routine affair is not fair. This House should convey a message to the quarters concerned that enough is enough,” he said.

“Universities are not meant for extensions but for raising the standards of education. Unfortunately, these universities have now become event-oriented centres,” he added.