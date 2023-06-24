{Urja: Ek Nayi Kiran} Police initiative to create drug -free communities for vulnerable kids

The Chandigarh Police, has launched a peer-led intervention project called “Urja: Ek Nayi Kiran.” in collaboration with Society for the Promotion of Youth and Masses (SPYM ) and the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. Punjab Governor and UT administrator was chief guest (HT Files)

This program aims to create child-friendly and drug-free communities for vulnerable children in three identified areas of Chandigarh including Dadumajra, Maloya, Dhanas, Badheri, colonies of Sector 25 and 54.

The program was inaugurated on July 30, 2022, by Home Minister, Amit Shah. A total of 1,200 children have been enrolled in four batches, with each batch consisting of 300 children. The first batch started in August and successfully concluded in October 2022, with 324 children from Maloya and Dadumajra participating. The fourth batch is currently in progress, starting in June 2023.

To acknowledge the achievements of the URJA children and distribute medals to the winners of the sports meet 2023, a program was held at Tagore Theatre in Sector 18. The chief guest for the event was Banwarilal Purohit, Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator.

The program included the release of a coffee table book highlighting the activities of the children from the previous four batches, which was unveiled by the chief guest. The selected candidates from the Job Mela received their job offer letters by the chief guest.

The event also featured an anti-drug awareness nukkar natak (street play) and a bhangra programme. Jayanta Das, director Primero Skills, received a certificate of appreciation for his efforts in conducting the Job Mela, presented by the Chandigarh Police.