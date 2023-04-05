Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Resolution in US House to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day

Resolution in US House to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day

ByPress Trust of India, Washington
Apr 05, 2023 01:26 AM IST

A bipartisan group of lawmakers has introduced a resolution in the US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day in a bid to honour and celebrate the important role played by the Sikh community in strengthening and inspiring the people of the United States

A bipartisan group of lawmakers has introduced a resolution in the US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day in a bid to honour and celebrate the important role played by the Sikh community in strengthening and inspiring the people of the United States.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers has introduced a resolution in the US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day in a bid to honour and celebrate the important role played by the Sikh community in strengthening and inspiring the people of the United States.
A bipartisan group of lawmakers has introduced a resolution in the US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day in a bid to honour and celebrate the important role played by the Sikh community in strengthening and inspiring the people of the United States.

Observing that the US is enriched by the diversity of its residents, who have cultivated a climate of social tolerance and intellectual pluralism that has sustained the Nation throughout its history, the resolution said that Vaisakhi is a special occasion in which Sikhs remember the founding in 1699 of the Order of Khalsa, which played an important role in shaping the religion’s history and identity.

Introduced by Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon, the resolution says that through leading charitable events, the Sikh community embodies the sense of public service that underlies the founding principles of the US.

Stating that people of the US feel obliged to honour the Sikh community’s important role in supporting and enriching the social fabric of the Nation, the resolution said Vaisakhi is a special occasion in which Sikhs remember the founding in 1699 of the Order of Khalsa, a fellowship of devout saint-soldier Sikhs, by the 10th Sikh Guru to fight tyranny and oppression, which played an important role in shaping the religion’s history and identity.

“It is altogether fitting and proper to celebrate the day of Vaisakhi alongside Sikhs throughout the world and to honour the lasting contributions made by the Sikh community to the US,” said the resolution.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
identity united states resolution vaisakhi honour nation us house of representatives fellowship sikh community diversity + 8 more
identity united states resolution vaisakhi honour nation us house of representatives fellowship sikh community diversity + 7 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 05, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out