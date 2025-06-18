Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 18, 2025
US-based gangster’s aide held with three pistols in Hoshiarpur

ByHT Correspondent, Hoshiarpur
Jun 18, 2025 08:20 AM IST

Accused Neeraj Kumar, a resident of Hardo Khanpur in Hoshiarpur district, along with Saubi’s other associate Hemant of Jalandhar, were involved in drug and weapon supply in Hoshiarpur and its surrounding areas: Cops

Hoshiarpur police said on Tuesday that they have arrested an operative of US-based gangster Sarav Jindal alias Saubi and recovered three pistols from his possession. Accused Neeraj Kumar, a resident of Hardo Khanpur in Hoshiarpur district, along with Saubi’s other associate Hemant of Jalandhar, were involved in drug and weapon supply in Hoshiarpur and its surrounding areas, said senior superintendent of police Sandeep Kumar Malik. He revealed that Hemant was arrested on May 14 by CIA staff with a country-made pistol.

An operative of US-based gangster Sarav Jindal alias Saubi was arrested by Hoshiarpur police and recovered three pistols from his possession.
“With these two arrests, the police have succeeded in breaking a big network of drug and weapon supplies. A hunt is on for other members of the gang”, said Malik.

