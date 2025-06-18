US-based gangster’s aide held with three pistols in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur police said on Tuesday that they have arrested an operative of US-based gangster Sarav Jindal alias Saubi and recovered three pistols from his possession. Accused Neeraj Kumar, a resident of Hardo Khanpur in Hoshiarpur district, along with Saubi’s other associate Hemant of Jalandhar, were involved in drug and weapon supply in Hoshiarpur and its surrounding areas, said senior superintendent of police Sandeep Kumar Malik. He revealed that Hemant was arrested on May 14 by CIA staff with a country-made pistol.

An operative of US-based gangster Sarav Jindal alias Saubi was arrested by Hoshiarpur police and recovered three pistols from his possession.