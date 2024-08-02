Use recommended insecticides: Khudian

Punjab agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian on Friday urged cotton growers to use insecticides recommended by Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) to combat the attacks of whitefly and pink bollworm. After visiting villages in Mansa district, Khudian said 128 pest surveillance teams had been formed under the supervision of two joint director-level officers for regular monitoring of the cotton crop to avert insect attacks. Punjab agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian inspects a cotton field in Mansa.

The minister said out of 198 sites examined by the experts in Mansa, no hotspot of pink bollworm has been observed to date. However, three spots were found where the whitefly damage was assessed above the economic threshold level. Advisories of the PAU scientists should be followed to contain the damage, said Khudian.

Cotton growers should irrigate the fields to enhance the growth of the crop to fight whitefly attack, he added.