Use technology to help speech and hearing impaired people: Haryana governor

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 01, 2022 01:44 AM IST

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya said the Union government is promoting the cause of deaf and dumb and differently-abled persons

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

: Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Friday underlined the importance of Indian sign language, emphasising that technology can be used to help speech and hearing-impaired people.

Speaking at an event- ‘sign language awareness month’- at Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) here, the governor said the Union government is promoting the cause of deaf and dumb and differently-abled persons.

“The Haryana government is also committed to the welfare of this section of society. The digital resources and technology can be used effectively to help and support the speech and hearing impaired persons,” the governor said.

He congratulated MDU for taking academic initiatives to promote Indian sign language teaching and learning.

Haryana minister of state for social justice and empowerment Om Prakash Yadav said that the need of the hour was to create a socially sensitive society towards speech and hearing-impaired persons.

MDU vice-chancellor prof Rajbir Singh said the varsity has started two diploma programmes on Indian sign language teaching and interpretation. ENDS

Saturday, October 01, 2022
