Using plastic will reduce the cost of road construction: Punjab minister

Updated on Oct 29, 2022 10:18 AM IST

Punjab minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar said by using plastic for the construction of roads will also solve the problem of plastic waste, which will make the environment clean and pollution-free

Punjab minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar said constructing roads from plastic waste in a unique initiative in a recent statement. (Shutterstock)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Local government minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Friday said following the efforts of the Punjab government to ensure the disposal of plastic waste and its use in development works, the Bathinda Municipal Corporation has started the work of constructing roads from plastic waste in a unique initiative.

In a statement, the minister said with the introduction of the use of plastic in road construction by the Bathinda Municipal Corporation staff, an effective solution to plastic waste has been found and the cost will also be reduced. He said Jujhar Singh Nagar Road at Bathinda from Bajwa House to Main Street and the Street No. 3-A road has been constructed using plastic waste at Jujhar Singh Nagar.

Apart from this, the road has been constructed using plastic at street number 3 B Jujhar Singh Nagar. He said that 1,000 running feet long road has been constructed using 8% plastic waste in bitumen.

He said by using plastic for the construction of roads, there will be a success in solving the problem of plastic waste, which will make the environment clean and pollution-free.

He said by using plastic for construction, roads will be made of better quality than before. Along with this, the cost of road construction will also reduce. He said its immediate results are satisfactory.

