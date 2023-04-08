Chandigarh admn approves draft Energy Conservation Building Code, seeks suggestions

The UT administration has approved the draft Chandigarh Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) for conservation of energy. After incorporation of feedback from the public, the Chandigarh Energy Conservation and Sustainable Building Code will be notified for implementation in UT. (HT File Photo)

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), a statutory body set up under the Union ministry of power, under the provision of the Energy Conservation Act, has promulgated the Central ECBC.

Sections 15 (A) and 57(A) of the Energy Conservation Act, has empowered states and Union territories to amend the central ECBC as per their respective climatic conditions.

Accordingly, a high-level committee was constituted by the UT administration to suggest amendments suitable for Chandigarh.

The BEE has engaged the All India Institute of Local Self Governance (AIILSG) for assisting the State Designated Agency, Chandigarh, in drafting the Chandigarh ECBC and getting it approved from the competent authority before notification.

An official said suggestions from all stakeholders had been incorporated and a review meeting was held on Friday under the chairmanship of UT adviser Dharam Pal, where UT finance secretary, CREST CEO, other stakeholders and the BEE representative were also present.

During the meeting, the AIILSG representative made presentation regarding the scope and road map for implementation of Chandigarh ECBC. The draft Chandigarh ECBC was approved with a decision to place it in the public domain for comments and suggestions.

After incorporation of feedback from the public, the Chandigarh Energy Conservation and Sustainable Building Code will be notified for implementation in UT.