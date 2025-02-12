UT administrator distributes appointment letters to lecturers

Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria distributed appointment letters to 78 newly recruited PGT lecturers. Appointment to PGTs in UT Chandigarh has been done after 30 years. UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, along with education dept officials, distributing appointment letters to lecturers in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The event witnessed the felicitation of fine arts teachers from the department of school education, whose tableau was adjudged winner in the Republic Day celebrations. A presentation was made by the department detailing the status of skill courses, steps taken to enhance inclusive education, infrastructure development, achievements and recently launched programs in government senior secondary schools in Chandigarh.

The administrator, in his address, congratulated the education department for carrying out the entire recruitment in a transparent manner and lauded the department for getting these posts sanctioned.

In his address, the administrator said teachers serve as mentors and role models, beyond the curriculum, helping students develop essential life skills such as communication, collaboration, and problem-solving. He said one of the best lessons an educator can teach the students is discipline and time management. The lessons taught to students today form the foundation for the rest of their lives. Educators should teach by leading and not merely by words, he added.

The issuance of appointment letters to PGT lecturers is a part of a series of appointments across various cadres, including special educators, NTTs, TGTs and JBTs, to strengthen the education system in Chandigarh. Last month, appointment letters were issued to 68 newly recruited NTTs.

“Safer Internet Day” was also celebrated with the theme of “Together for a Better Internet”. During the event, NIC state information officer Ramesh Gupta gave a brief presentation on cyber threats and prevention of cyber frauds. He said cyber awareness campaigns and lectures are being held in government colleges and smart schools. The cyber awareness message is also being displayed at various light points in the city.