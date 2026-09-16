UT flags 135 unsafe buildings for repairs, audit

The UT has identified 135 buildings across the city as unsafe and issued notices to property owners to ensure timely repairs or get structural audits to prevent any mishaps.This comes a day after a portion of a basement wall collapsed at Bank Square in Sector 17-A on Monday. The incident took place in the basement of SCOs 6-7, after which the administration ordered the evacuation of two adjoining SCOs as a precautionary measure.According to the UT, Sector 22 has the highest number of unsafe buildings, with 15 structures on the list, followed by 13 in Industrial Area Phase I and 10 in Industrial Area Phase II. Sector 20 has eight unsafe buildings, while Sectors 8, 18 and 21 have seven each. Sector 19 has six.The list also includes five buildings each in Sectors 17, 26, 32 and 37. Four unsafe structures each have been identified in Sectors 11, 24, 27 and 51, while Sectors 15 and 23 have three each.Manimajra has three unsafe buildings, while Sectors 16 and 28 have two each. One unsafe structure has been identified in each of Sectors 2, 5, 9, 29, 30, 31, 35, 38, 40, 46, 47, 50 and 52.The action comes amid concerns over the safety of ageing and structurally vulnerable buildings following a recent building collapse in Delhi. Officials said the proposed notices and structural audits are intended to ensure timely intervention and prevent accidents involving unsafe buildings.“Notices will be issued to them and they will be asked to either repair the buildings or get the structural audit done,” said deputy commissioner-cum estate officer Nishant Kumar Yadav.

This comes a day after a portion of a basement wall collapsed at Bank Square in Sector 17-A on Monday (HT File)