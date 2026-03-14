HC expansion plan: UT flags violation of building rules in design submitted by consultant

Chandigarh: The UT administration has flagged non-conformity of building regulations in the design finalized by a consultant for implementation of holistic development plan of the high court under which a new complex is proposed. As per UT, the design of HC does not conform to Chandigarh Building Rules (Urban) 2017 (HT Photo for representation)

As per proceedings before the high court, UT has expressed its reservations with regards to the height and depth of the lower ground floor as finalized by the consultant. As per UT, the design does not conform to Chandigarh Building Rules (Urban) 2017.

While observing that the 2017 rules also empower the chief administrator to “grant relaxation”, the high court on Friday directed the UT administration and the consultant to conduct a meeting on March 16 to discuss the issue.

“We request the parties to again sit together and discuss the matter and resolve the above said stalemate at the earliest, latest by Monday or Tuesday. We are hopeful that the issue shall be resolved by the U.T. Administration with the ultimate object of expeditious finalization of the holistic plan,” the bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sanjiv Berry observed while posting the matter for March 18.

The court was hearing a 2023 public interest litigation (PIL) by HC employees association secretary Vinod Dhatterwal, seeking the implementation of a holistic development plan, which envisages the setting up of multi-storey buildings to cater to the requirement of additional space in view of serious space crunch and increasing traffic chaos at the complex. While the basic plan has been sent for approval, now it is regarding the detailed plan differences have cropped up between the consultant and UT officials.