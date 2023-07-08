UT mulling shuttle bus services for tourist places

UT home-cum-transport secretary Nitin Yadav has instructed the departments concerned to explore the provision of shuttle bus services for Sukhna Lake, Rock Garden, and Bird Park. To alleviate parking problems and traffic congestion at Sukhna Lake, Rock Garden, and Bird Park, the meeting directed the provision of additional parking facilities in the area. It was also decided to construct tabletops at all black spots in city. (File photo)

During a joint meeting conducted to discuss various important road safety issues, Yadav, the acting chairperson, also suggested to designate parking areas for visitors’ vehicles and shuttle buses.

To alleviate parking problems and traffic congestion at Sukhna Lake, Rock Garden, and Bird Park, the meeting directed the provision of additional parking facilities in the area. It was also decided to construct tabletops at all black spots in city.

Several key issues were discussed, including the establishment of “traffic police assistance booths” at eight major intersections in the city. It was also proposed to designate pick-and-drop points for auto rickshaws in alignment with bus queue shelters on Madhya Marg as part of a pilot project.

Furthermore, the construction of auto rickshaw stand-cum-pick-&-drop facilities at eight locations in the city was emphasised.

The meeting also addressed the provision of an extreme left lane for buses, trucks, taxis, and commercial vehicles on city roads. The construction of tabletops at black spots, following the standards of the Indian Road Congress (IRC), was also discussed.

Members suggested that tabletops be constructed at all black spots and directed the engineering wing to expedite the process of marking auto stands, pick-and-drop points, and segregating cycle tracks on Purv and Madhya Marg.

The physical segregation of cycle tracks on main carriageway roads, such as Uttar Marg from Lake Sports Complex to CM Punjab residence, Madhya Marg from Transport Light Point to Dhillon Barrier, and Purv Marg from Transport Light Point to Tribune Chowk, was also a topic of discussion. Additionally, the functioning of streetlights on various roads in the city was addressed.

All stakeholders and departments were directed to coordinate effectively during the initial planning, final execution, and before commencing the final work. The involvement of experts from the Chandigarh Road Safety Society (CRSS) at each stage was emphasised, with their observations and recommendations to be incorporated into the proposed initiatives by the stakeholder departments.

The meeting was attended by representatives from various departments, including the SSP/traffic and security, MC commissioner, chief architect, MC chief engineer, UT engineering department, Chandigarh MC, urban town planning department/UT, ADC Chandigarh, transport department, STA/Chandigarh, DSP/traffic (road safety), and road safety experts from the Chandigarh Road Safety Society (CRSS), among others.

