UT mulls hiring 15 doctors for GMSH-16 tele-medicine hub

The UT health department has proposed that 15 doctors be recruited to exclusively provide tele-consultation at the upcoming tele-medicine hub at the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH-16).

In a letter to UT adviser Dharam Pal, the health department said that the 15 recruits should include nine specialists, one of each speciality, and six general physicians.

While GMSH-16 has been providing specialist consultations over the phone under the central government’s eSanjeevani out-patient department scheme since June 2021, tele-consultation services will be provided round-the-clock once the tele-medicine hub is established.

Asked about the proposal, UT health secretary Yashpal Garg said, “At present, medical specialists have to cater to both categories of patients – those who show up at the hospital and those who seek tele-consultation – which makes it hectic for them and also increases patients’ wait time. We are discussing the issue, and are planning to recruit doctors for exclusively providing tele-consultation.”

“We are also focussing on strengthening health and wellness centres (HWCs) so that residents in the area do not have to visit civil and district hospitals, except in case of serious health issues,” he added.

Saying that the tele-medicine model had proved extremely useful during the Covid pandemic, director, health services, Dr Suman Singh said, “At present, the tele-consultation services are only being provided at daytime. However, once the tele-medicine hub becomes operational people will be able to get consultations even at midnight, which will save them from rushing to the hospital.”

“The facility will reduce the patient footfall in OPDs and at the emergency ward. It will also help patients in extreme weather conditions and in case of a pandemic,” she said.

At present, the eSanjeevani platform – accessed at https://esanjeevaniopd.in/ or through the mobile app – allows patients to connect with doctors at health and wellness centres (HWCs, general OPD) and specialists at GMSH-16 through audio or video call. On visiting these facilities in person, patients can also seek consultation from super-specialist doctors at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, and the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) through audio or video conferencing.

Besides district hospitals, the e-Sanjeevani model is being followed at 29 HWCs in the city, which provide tele-consultation in nine specialities, including medicine, general surgery, skin, psychiatry, eye, orthopaedics and paediatrics.

How to get a tele-consultation?

1. Log on to https://esanjeevaniopd.in/ or download the mobile app

2. Get on an audio or video call with doctors

3. Visit health and wellness centres in person to get consultations from doctors at GMSH-16, GMCH-32 and PGIMER

4. Doctor-to-doctor consultations are also available, allowing HWC doctors to consult specialists from GMSH-16, GMCH-32 and PGIMER for advice.