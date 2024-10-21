UT yet to take action against last year’s food adulterators

The UT administration has again commenced action against milk product adulterators this festive season, even though no punishment has been meted out to last year’s offenders. In 2023, 20% of the samples (10 out of 50) failed quality tests, and all cases are currently at various stages of prosecution. Last year’s samples were taken mostly from milk products, dhoda, rasgulla, petha, and sugar. Most of the failed samples were of milk products. (HT File photo)

This October, 34 samples have been collected so far and results are expected within two weeks. Out of these, the department collected 25 surveillance samples and nine legal samples. Surveillance samples are meant for monitoring, surveys, and research, while the results of legal samples are used for prosecution under the Food Safety and Standards Act, which has provisions for life imprisonment and/or a ₹10 lakh fine if found guilty of adulteration.

Although the health department has filed cases against shop owners before the adjudicating officer, who is the deputy commissioner (DC), for the samples that failed last year; hearings are still ongoing and not a single case has been resolved. The fine ranges from ₹2 lakh to ₹3 lakh if the food products are found substandard.

Food safety officer Dr Sukhwinder Singh said, “In view of the festive season, this year we have taken around 34 samples and we are awaiting the report. As for legal action, we have already filed cases with the adjudicating officer and the hearings are in progress.”

Another officer noted that violators are often found adulterating milk with water or starch, mixing palm oil with ghee and mustard oil, and using high-contrast synthetic colours in sweets, which pose health risks.

Compared to just 7.2% in 2022-23, over 20% of the samples tested for food adulteration in 2023-24 have failed- a rise of over 13%.

The objective of food sampling is to protect public health, detect fraudulent activities, provide consumers with enough information to make safe choices, ensure food standards are upheld, promote fair trade, and deter unethical practices. Officials noted that food adulteration is typically more widespread during the festive season when the sale of sweets increases.

The food safety department is also operating a mobile food testing lab, where residents can have consumables tested for a fee of ₹20 per test. The labs are stationed at civil hospitals in Sector 22, Sector 45, and Manimajra; and at civil dispensaries in Sectors 8 and 40 from 9 am to 1 pm.