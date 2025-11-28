UTCA talent earns 3 spots in WPL Season 4

After toiling hard for years, finally the wait is over for right-arm medium-pacer Nandani Sharma from UT Cricket Association, as she would now be competing in the upcoming BCCI-backed Women’s T20 Premier League (WPL) season 4. Nandani Sharma from UT Cricket Association has been picked in the Women’s T20 Premier League auction for ₹ 20 lakh. (HT)

The uncapped cricketer has been picked in the WPL auction for ₹20 lakh. The 24-year-old cricketer captained UTCA women’s senior team in the T20 tournament held last month in absence of Kashvee Gautam who was recovering from an injury. Meanwhile, fit-again all-rounder Kashvee, who was bought by Gujarat Giants (GG) in the second season for whopping ₹2 crore, has now been bought back by GG for ₹65 lakh.

Kashvee Gautam (HT)

She was earlier released by GG ahead of the auction. Kashvee returned to competitive cricket last week after a gap of six months as captain of the UTCA U-23 captain for the ongoing T20 U-23 cricket tournament.

The 22-year-old cricketer made her India debut in the Tri-nation series held in Sri Lanka in April this year but had to leave mid-way of the tournament due to an injury. She made history as the most expensive uncapped Indian female cricketer by fetching ₹2 crore. She has already represented India in three ODIs.

Seasoned cricketer Taniyaa Bhatia, who has played 19 ODIs, 53 T20s and two tests for India, returned to Delhi Capitals (DC) for ₹30 lakh. She was also released by DC ahead of the WPL auction.

Earlier this season, 27-year-old Taniyaa made a switch from Punjab Cricket Association to UTCA. She also captained North Zone in the inter-zonal tournament. She is on a comeback trail and the out-of-favour cricketer would be aiming to use WPL as a platform.

Taniyaa Bhatia (HT)

Celebrating their success, UTCA president Saraansh Tandon said, “Kashvee, Taniya and Nandini have made Chandigarh immensely proud. Their achievements reflect the strength of our women’s cricket ecosystem.”