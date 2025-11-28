Search
Fri, Nov 28, 2025
UTCA talent earns 3 spots in WPL Season 4

ByShalini Gupta, Chandigarh
Published on: Nov 28, 2025 08:42 am IST

Nandani Sharma captained UTCA women’s senior team in the T20 tournament held last month in absence of Kashvee Gautam who was recovering from an injury

After toiling hard for years, finally the wait is over for right-arm medium-pacer Nandani Sharma from UT Cricket Association, as she would now be competing in the upcoming BCCI-backed Women’s T20 Premier League (WPL) season 4.

Nandani Sharma from UT Cricket Association has been picked in the Women’s T20 Premier League auction for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20 lakh. (HT)
Nandani Sharma from UT Cricket Association has been picked in the Women’s T20 Premier League auction for 20 lakh. (HT)

The uncapped cricketer has been picked in the WPL auction for 20 lakh. The 24-year-old cricketer captained UTCA women’s senior team in the T20 tournament held last month in absence of Kashvee Gautam who was recovering from an injury. Meanwhile, fit-again all-rounder Kashvee, who was bought by Gujarat Giants (GG) in the second season for whopping 2 crore, has now been bought back by GG for 65 lakh.

Kashvee Gautam (HT)
Kashvee Gautam (HT)

She was earlier released by GG ahead of the auction. Kashvee returned to competitive cricket last week after a gap of six months as captain of the UTCA U-23 captain for the ongoing T20 U-23 cricket tournament.

The 22-year-old cricketer made her India debut in the Tri-nation series held in Sri Lanka in April this year but had to leave mid-way of the tournament due to an injury. She made history as the most expensive uncapped Indian female cricketer by fetching 2 crore. She has already represented India in three ODIs.

Seasoned cricketer Taniyaa Bhatia, who has played 19 ODIs, 53 T20s and two tests for India, returned to Delhi Capitals (DC) for 30 lakh. She was also released by DC ahead of the WPL auction.

Earlier this season, 27-year-old Taniyaa made a switch from Punjab Cricket Association to UTCA. She also captained North Zone in the inter-zonal tournament. She is on a comeback trail and the out-of-favour cricketer would be aiming to use WPL as a platform.

Taniyaa Bhatia (HT)
Taniyaa Bhatia (HT)

Celebrating their success, UTCA president Saraansh Tandon said, “Kashvee, Taniya and Nandini have made Chandigarh immensely proud. Their achievements reflect the strength of our women’s cricket ecosystem.”

