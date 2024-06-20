U-turn on lease of agricultural land: AAP, Congress alliance has vested interests, says BJP leader

{Farm land lease} BJP’s Sanjeev Rana also said the Mayor should get the resolution regarding ₹ 7 crore-revamp of cremation ground withdrawn. (HT file photo for representation)

Attacking the AAP and the Congress over doing a U-turn in the case of auction of 33 acres of land in four villages, the local unit of BJP on Wednesday said it was due to pressure from their party and public that they withdrew the notice.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

“First of all, the reserve prices of land to be auctioned for agriculture was too less. Secondly, in an unusual way, they got notice issued in just three days after passing of MC House resolution. It all shows the alliance has vested interests,” said Sanjeev Rana, media coordinator, Chandigarh BJP.

He said after BJP councillors and leaders, led by party president Jatinder Pal Malhotra, met the UT adviser in this regard.

“The same Mayor, who with the support of congress and AAP councillors, got this agenda approved later got it withdrawn. Mayor should give explanation to the public about the whole issue. Why this was brought in a hush-hush manner and what was their motive behind giving the land worth crores of rupees for peanuts,” he said.

The BJP leader added, “It seems it was already pre-planned to float the tender and get AAP’s own person have benefit of it. The BJP will not let this alliance to attack MC resources.”

He also said the Mayor should get the resolution regarding ₹7 crore-revamp of cremation ground withdrawn. “It is another case of public money wastage. Such huge amount is not required for a place where infrastructure already exists. Otherwise, it will become another embarrassment for the alliance,” added Rana.