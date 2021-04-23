Vaccination for 18+: Punjab to ensure free jabs at govt facilities

Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday announced that vaccination in age group of 18-45 years across Punjab would start from May 1.

He said it would be ensured that the vaccine is supplied free of cost in all government healthcare facilities across the state. In view of the limited supplies of the vaccine expected initially, the chief minister constituted an expert group, comprising eminent virologist Dr Gagandeep Kang, Dr Jacob John, Professor of Community Health at CMC, Vellore, and Dr Rajesh Kumar, former head, school of public health, PGIMER, Chandigarh, to suggest prioritisation in the 18-45 age group.

Chairing a meeting to review the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the state, Amarinder tasked the expert group to chalk out a vaccination strategy and submit a detailed plan to the state government within a week to meet the challenge in the midst of the unprecedented Covid pandemic in the state.

Virologist Dr Gagandeep Kang, who attended the meeting as a special invitee, emphasised the need to have a proper strategy to combat the current second wave of Covid, with geographical saturation in high caseload cities such as Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Mohali, and Patiala, besides prioritisation on the basis of medical need (serious comorbidity) and on the basis of professional groups such as teachers.

The CM was informed that the state has received 4 lakh more doses of Covishield vaccine from the Centre on Thursday. He asked the health department to vigorously pursue with the Union government for ensuring supply of more Covishield and Covaxin vaccine.

Referring to the reports of black marketing of anti-viral drugs like Remdesivir and Tocilizumab in the country, the CM said the experts have given clear protocols on the use of such medicines, which must be duly publicised and followed in right earnest.

The central government has allowed 13,400 Remdesivir injections for 10-day period, from April 21 to 30. Remdesivir is an investigational therapy drug given in acute and severe versions of Covid-19.

Health adviser Dr KK Talwar said World Health Organisation (WHO) studies have shown that Remdesivir may not have any impact on the mortality due to Covid. Further, there were alternatives for Tocilizumab and such information is being regularly shared in the expert group of doctors.