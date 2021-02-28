Vaccine coverage among Chandigarh cops increases to 31.5%
After a slow start, more cops are coming forward to get a jab in the city.
On Friday, 759 cops got vaccinated at the Sector 26 police hospital. Before February 20, less than 100 cops were inoculated, and vaccine coverage was at 9.77%. The rate has moved up to 31.48%.
As per senior police officials, the rise could be attributed to understanding the hesitance on part of the cops and spreading awareness about the vaccine.
At the Sector 26 police hospital, a total 1,881 cops have been vaccinated since the drive began here on February 3. With 5,975 beneficiaries in the Chandigarh Police, the coverage has now moved up to 31.48%.
Around 200 cops got vaccinated at the civil hospital in Manimajra and at Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32; the total number is over 2,000 now, as per police officials.
On February 22, UT senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal had issued an order that strict disciplinary action will be taken against those who didn’t show up for vaccination, after which the numbers began increasing. SP, headquarters, Manoj Kumar Meena said, “We cannot force people to get vaccinated since it is voluntary, however, we have made it mandatory for cops to turn up at the hospital for their slot. They are free to consult with the doctors who will counsel them.”
To manage the rush, five vaccination centres have been made for cops. The drive will go on till March 6, but the police plans to get most cops vaccinated by March 3 with a couple of days left for contingencies.
