Vagaries of weather: Trouble brews for Himachal’s tea industry

The tea industry in Himachal Pradesh has been grappling with challenges posed by climate change and changing weather patterns, with annual production declining again in 2025. In Himachal, tea is primarily grown in Kangra district, and the crop is largely rain-fed with limited irrigation facilities. (File)

According to the details shared by Tea Board India officials, the hill state’s tea output dropped to 8.8 lakh kg in 2025. It had produced nearly 9 lakh kg in 2024, a sharp fall from over 11 lakh kg recorded in 2023. In 2025, tea plucking began on a weak note in April following a dry winter season in the state. Tea growers have expressed concern over changing weather patterns and their adverse impact on cultivation.

In Himachal, tea is primarily grown in Kangra district, and the crop is largely rain-fed with limited irrigation facilities. Kangra Valley Small Tea Planters Association president Suksham Butail said that over the past two years, there has been inadequate rainfall during the winter season, which affected the spring flush of the crop. “A drought-like situation in winter affects the spring flush. This flush is crucial as its quality is high and it commands better prices in the market. Then, due to heavy rainfall during the three months of the monsoon season, plucking was impacted. Those who do not have mechanised plucking facilities could not carry out plucking due to the heavy rain,” he said.

“The situation seems critical this year as well, as we have witnessed less rainfall during this winter season. I believe this will impact the spring crop due to the lack of moisture,” Butail added.

Notably, in February so far, Himachal has recorded 81% rainfall deficit. Earlier the hill state received the sixth lowest rainfall in December and ninth lowest rainfall in November.

Kangra tea is known for its unique aroma and traces of fruity flavour. It is grown 900 to 1,400 metre above sea level on the slopes of the Dhauladhar mountain range in the western Himalayas. Once popular in Europe, Central Asia and Australia, and even Afghanistan and Pakistan, the Karga tea has lost favour and production has plummeted in recent years. In 2013, the annual production was around 10.49 lakh kg, but hovered around the 9 lakh kg mark between 2014 to 2018. In 2019, the production again increased to 9.54 lakh kg, followed by 10.87 lakh kg in 2020. In 2021 and 2022, the production remained below 10 lakh kg. However, it is far less than 17 to 18 lakh kg produced a few decades ago.

Dr Sanatsujat Singh, chief scientist at the CSIR–Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (IHBT), Palampur, said, “The decline in tea production is primarily linked to changing weather patterns. When temperatures remain high and rainfall is insufficient, tea plants experience drought stress. Their moisture requirements are not met, which adversely affects production.”

Rajiv Sud, owner of the Palampur-based Himalayan Brew Tea Company, said, “The problem of scant winter rainfall has been persistent for nearly five years now. This remains one of the main factors behind the decline in production. Winter rains are crucial for a good yield. In terms of figures, tea production in the Kangra region is currently around 35–40% lower compared to the output six years ago. The changing weather pattern is detrimental to the tea industry, which is already facing multiple challenges.”