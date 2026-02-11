Vaishno Devi ropeway project approved by LG not us, says Omar in J&K assembly

Amid frequent protests against proposed ropeway project on Tarakote Marg in Katra, chief minister (CM) Omar Abdullah on Tuesday informed the Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly that the permission for the project was granted by the lieutenant governor and not by his cabinet. Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah during the Budget session of the legislative assembly, in Jammu, on Tuesday. (PTI)

The CM claimed that the LG had given permission for the ropeway project, a statement strongly contested by SMVD MLA Baldev Raj Sharma.

“An issue pertaining to Vaishno Devi ropeway project was raised here and it was claimed that the cabinet had given its approval. I tried to get to the bottom of the issue. There is no role of council of ministers and of state administrative council as well. I came to know that in September 2024 this issue was brought into the notice of LG and as a competent authority he had given his nod, a month before our government came into existence. I request the speaker to put it on record,” Omar said.

The local MLA Sharma said that the ropeway project was in his election manifesto but at the same time the apprehensions of locals traders, especially ponywallas, palanquin operators and pithuwallas should be addressed.

Sharma also accused the deputy CM of inciting the people of Katra, a charge outrightly denied by the latter.

The ₹250 crore ropeway project has been hanging in a limbo since long due to stiff opposition by the locals, especially ponywallas, palanquin operators and pithuwallas, who fear that their livelihoods will be snatched.