Vaishno Devi ropeway project’s tender process in final stage: J&K LG

chandigarh news
Updated on Feb 21, 2023 02:18 AM IST

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has approved a ₹ 250-crore passenger ropeway project between Tarakote Marg and Sanji Chhat along the 12km track to the cave shrine

ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu

J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said the tender process for the ropeway project at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine was in its final stage and due care will be taken to safeguard the interest of Katra’s businessmen.

“The ropeway project hasn’t been started yet. The tender process is in the last stage and the project will be undertaken with utmost sensitivity. For this purpose, the shrine board has decided to develop the ropeway,” he told the media at Katra.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has approved a 250-crore passenger ropeway project between Tarakote Marg and Sanji Chhat along the 12km track to the cave shrine.

The LG said, “Since the old Durga Bhawan was dismantled, pilgrims faced inconvenience but now newly raised building is nearing completion. Over 3,000 pilgrims can stay in it close the sanctum sanctorum and 750 visitors can have their food at the bhojanalaya at a time.”

The 2.4km-long ropeway project will be completed in three years.

The addition of the two facilities at the Durga Bhawan are part of the continuous efforts to provide a comfortable and satisfying experience to pilgrims visiting the shrine, he said.

Last year, 91.25 lakh pilgrims had visited the shrine.

Sinha was accompanied by Mahamandleshwar Shri Swami Vishveshvaranand Giriji Maharaj and other board members.

In the last three years, shrine board has developed new infrastructure and introduced initiatives such as RFID, CCTV and a registration counter for hassle-free pilgrimage.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ravi Krishnan Khajuria

    A principal correspondent, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria is the bureau chief at Jammu. He covers politics, defence, crime, health and civic issues for Jammu city.

