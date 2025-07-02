Srinagar swelters through hottest June since 1978

Jammu and Kashmir summer capital Srinagar has recorded the hottest June month since 1978, and second hottest since 1892, Srinagar meteorological centre’s director Mukhtar Ahmad and independent weather forecaster Faizan Arif said on Tuesday. Back in 1973, the station had logged its hottest June on record with an average of 23.7°C, with slightly higher values — 30.4°C (mean max) and 16.9°C (mean min). (HT Photo)

Arif, while taking to his Kashmir_weather handle on X, said that the average maximum mean temperature for June 2025 stood at 31°C. “The mean minimum temperature in June 2025 settled at 18.2°C, resulting in an overall average temperature of 24.6°C,” he said.

Arif said that the only other June month hotter than this year for the city was in 1978 when the average mean maximum had reached 32.9°C. “The overall average temperature in 1978 had reached 25°C, driven by a higher mean maximum of 32.9°C, though the mean minimum that year was lower at 17.1°C,” he said.

The MeT director Mukhtar Ahmad confirmed the data saying June this year imitated the June of 1978.

“In the June of 1978, the temperature of 35°C was recorded on more than 10 days. Similar conditions were recorded this year as well. However that year the maximum had crossed 37°C which was not the case this year,” Ahmad said.

An overall average temperature of 24.6°C — the same as this year — was also recorded in 1971 and 1973, placing 2025 on par with some of the hottest Junes in history, Arif said.

He said that Qazigund, the gateway into South Kashmir, recorded a mean maximum of 30.3°C and a mean minimum of 16.1°C, taking the overall average temperature to 23.2°C in June 2025— the highest since 1973.

Back in 1973, the station had logged its hottest June on record with an average of 23.7°C, with slightly higher values — 30.4°C (mean max) and 16.9°C (mean min).

The June average in 1978 was also 23.2°C, same as this year, though the mean maximum was slightly lower at 30.2°C and the minimum a bit higher at 16.2°C.

“Qazigund’s highest average minimum for June remains 17.3°C, recorded in 1971, when the overall mean temperature reached 23.3°C,” he said.