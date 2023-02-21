Vardhman Group backs PAU’s green drive, donates 20 benches

Vardhman Group, one of the leading textile manufacturers in India, has donated 20 benches to Punjab Agricultural University (PAU),Ludhiana. The donation is in support of the university’s ‘Clean and green campus drive,’ which aims to make the campus more sustainable and eco-friendly.

Amit Dhawan, a representative of the business group met, PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal, to convey the message of Sachit Jain, the vice chairman of Vardhman Special Steels Limited.

Sachit Jain, in his message, emphasised the importance of promoting green initiatives and supporting educational institutions in their efforts to create a more sustainable environment.

The drive is focused on reducing carbon emissions, conserving water and energy and promoting the use of renewable resources.

Admin and police department visit PAU museum

A 29-member delegation of Ludhiana administration and police department visited the Museum of Rural Life of Punjab at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Monday. Ludhiana deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik, police commissioner of Ludhiana Mandeep Singh Sidhu, IPS officer Saumya Mishra and additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Rupinder Kaur Sra lauded PAU for preserving the past of Punjab.

The delegation also interacted with PAU V-C, under whose stewardship the museum has been placed on the tourism website of the Punjab government.

The visit was held under the guidance of PAU additional director communication TS Riar.

The museum is a replica of the 18th century socio-economic life and has attracted visitors from across the world. During the visit, they were explained about phulkari, pottery and utensils, murals, spinning and weaving sections besides highlighting lamps and stands, traditional Punjabi jewellery and clothes, and a well for lifting water. The delegation was also presented with a set of PAU publications.