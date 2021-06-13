Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Vax drive for shopkeepers, staffers begins in Panchkula
Shopkeepers and their staff members can get jabbed at the dispensary adjoining their respective markets from 9am to 2pm, officials said. (HT File)
Shopkeepers and their staff members can get jabbed at the dispensary adjoining their respective markets from 9am to 2pm, officials said. (HT File)
chandigarh news

Vax drive for shopkeepers, staffers begins in Panchkula

Started from the markets in two sectors; MLA Gian Chand Gupta said it will be completed in a week and employees and workers of industrial units will get jabbed in the next phase
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 01:24 AM IST

The vaccination drive for shopkeepers started in Panchkula district on Saturday from the markets in Sectors 7 and 8.

The drive was launched by Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta from the Sector 8 dispensary. Gupta said that all shopkeepers and their staff will be vaccinated within a week. In the next phase, employees and workers of industrial units will get jabbed, he added.

He said: “The Covid-19 vaccination in Panchkula is being done at a large scale. The shopkeepers and their staff members can get jabbed at the dispensary adjoining their respective markets from 9am to 2pm.” This drive is likely to be completed in a week. Gupta said that an identification mark will be pasted outside shops where all the members have taken the vaccine.

The immunisation officer said the drive will be further expanded to other sectors depending on the availability of vaccine doses.

President of the Sector 7 Market Welfare Association Satpal Gulati, said, “There are 96 shops in the sector where around 400 people work. However, hardly 90 went to get vaccinated.”

Gupta seen violating Covid norms

While Gupta urged people to continue following Covid guidelines, he was seen flouting norms. A picture shared by the public relations department shows a small room which is packed with officials and Gupta. In another picture,Gupta can be seen wearing a mask on his chin and one more person can be seen without a mask.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.