Vax drive for shopkeepers, staffers begins in Panchkula

The vaccination drive for shopkeepers started in Panchkula district on Saturday from the markets in Sectors 7 and 8.

The drive was launched by Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta from the Sector 8 dispensary. Gupta said that all shopkeepers and their staff will be vaccinated within a week. In the next phase, employees and workers of industrial units will get jabbed, he added.

He said: “The Covid-19 vaccination in Panchkula is being done at a large scale. The shopkeepers and their staff members can get jabbed at the dispensary adjoining their respective markets from 9am to 2pm.” This drive is likely to be completed in a week. Gupta said that an identification mark will be pasted outside shops where all the members have taken the vaccine.

The immunisation officer said the drive will be further expanded to other sectors depending on the availability of vaccine doses.

President of the Sector 7 Market Welfare Association Satpal Gulati, said, “There are 96 shops in the sector where around 400 people work. However, hardly 90 went to get vaccinated.”

Gupta seen violating Covid norms

While Gupta urged people to continue following Covid guidelines, he was seen flouting norms. A picture shared by the public relations department shows a small room which is packed with officials and Gupta. In another picture,Gupta can be seen wearing a mask on his chin and one more person can be seen without a mask.