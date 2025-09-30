Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Vayu Samanvay: Army conducts two-sided joint exercise in Ambala

    The army said the exercise was conducted under the aegis of Western Command, to validate the efficiency of indigenous drones and their employment in a contested Electronic Warfare environment

    Published on: Sep 30, 2025 5:28 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Karnal
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    A two-sided joint exercise “Vayu Samanvay” was conducted at Naraingarh Field Firing Ranges in Ambala on Monday.

    The Army Commander emphasised the role of drones in future warfare and the need for their employment in various domains of Warfare. (HT Photo)
    The Army Commander emphasised the role of drones in future warfare and the need for their employment in various domains of Warfare. (HT Photo)

    The army said the exercise was conducted under the aegis of Western Command, to validate the efficiency of indigenous drones and their employment in a contested Electronic Warfare environment.

    “The exercise highlighted the operational preparedness of its own troops and underscored their capability to innovate solutions, modify tactics and procedure amidst evolving battlefield challenges,” the army said.

    Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, witnessed the exercise and lauded the troops for their professionalism and technological adaptability.

    The Army Commander emphasised the role of drones in future warfare and the need for their employment in various domains of Warfare.

    Addressing the requirement of effectively countering the enemy drone system, he stressed on the requirement of simultaneous development of counter drone systems.

    He said that these systems were very effective during Operation Sindoor and the Indian Army effectively countered the aerial systems of the enemy.

    The exercise also featured an impressive display of a wide range of drones from across the industry, including several cutting-edge indigenous platforms, underscoring India’s growing self-reliance and technological prowess in the unmanned systems domain.

    Stay updated with Bengaluru Weather Live and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Vayu Samanvay: Army Conducts Two-sided Joint Exercise In Ambala
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes