VB arrests head constable for accepting 2,100 as bribe online

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) during its anti-corruption campaign on Wednesday, nabbed a head constable Raghunath Singh posted at police station Bhargav camp, Jalandhar, for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹2,100 on Wednesday. The VB spokesperson said the accused has been arrested on the complaint of Mohit Singh, a resident of village Raiwala, in Dehradun district, Uttarakhand. Mohit filed a complaint on the chief minister’s anti-corruption action portal.

In his online complaint, Mohit said a police official had taken ₹2,100 in two instalments as a bribe to forward the viscera of his deceased sister for getting a report from the state chemical examiner laboratory in Kharar.

“The money was transferred in two instalments ₹100 and ₹2,000 online into his bank account. The VB range Jalandhar investigated the complaint and arrested the accused police official after finding him guilty of taking a bribe,” a VB spokesperson said.

A case under Sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused.