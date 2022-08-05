VB arrests JE for accepting 25,000 bribe in Jalalabad

FEROZEPUR: The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Thursday arrested a junior engineer (JE), Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), posted at the BDPO office Jalalabad, Fazilka district, while accepting a bribe of ₹25,000.

In a release, the VB claimed that the accused, Suwarsha, has been arrested on the complaint of Sukhjinder Singh of Chak Rorawali (Tambuwala) village in Jalalabad.

Sukhjinder lodged a complaint with the VB alleging that he along with others planted saplings on the panchayat land under the Miyawaki technique in Chak Rorawali village and the JE demanded ₹50,000 as bribe to put up his case for payment after the measurement of land. The complainant further said that the deal was struck at ₹45,000 to be handed over in two instalments to the JE, the VB said.

After verification of the facts, a VB team caught the JE Suwarsha while accepting bribe of ₹25,000 from the complainant as a first instalment in the presence of two official witnesses. A case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at the VB police station in Ferozepur.