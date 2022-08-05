VB arrests JE for accepting ₹25,000 bribe in Jalalabad
FEROZEPUR: The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Thursday arrested a junior engineer (JE), Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), posted at the BDPO office Jalalabad, Fazilka district, while accepting a bribe of ₹25,000.
In a release, the VB claimed that the accused, Suwarsha, has been arrested on the complaint of Sukhjinder Singh of Chak Rorawali (Tambuwala) village in Jalalabad.
Sukhjinder lodged a complaint with the VB alleging that he along with others planted saplings on the panchayat land under the Miyawaki technique in Chak Rorawali village and the JE demanded ₹50,000 as bribe to put up his case for payment after the measurement of land. The complainant further said that the deal was struck at ₹45,000 to be handed over in two instalments to the JE, the VB said.
After verification of the facts, a VB team caught the JE Suwarsha while accepting bribe of ₹25,000 from the complainant as a first instalment in the presence of two official witnesses. A case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at the VB police station in Ferozepur.
US officials probing claims of turbans of Sikhs being confiscated at Mexico border
Washington : US government officials are investigating complaints that Sikh migrants had their turbans confiscated by border police agents at the Mexico border as they sought asylum. The American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona sent a letter on Monday to US Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus, saying that the organization had documented almost 50 cases since June in which agents confiscated turbans, denouncing the seizures as “ongoing, serious religious-freedom violations”.
Few good men by Uddhav’s side in his biggest political crisis
It is undeniable that Thackeray is struggling to contain the damage caused by the vertical split and the near decimation of his legislature party. He is trying to offset the allegation of being inaccessible by meeting party workers at Sena Bhavan at Dadar. Insiders say despite the damage control exercise launched by Thackeray and his men, the lack of a frontline mass leader is showing.
Chadha meets FM, seeks rollback of GST on ‘sarais’
Chandigarh : Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha member from Punjab Raghav Chadha on Thursday met Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and sought immediate rollback of the 12% goods and services tax imposed 'sarais' (inns) in the area around the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar. Chadha also drew her attention to the depleting water table. Referring to a drastic fall in groundwater table in the state, Chadha demanded an immediate financial package.
Teachers’ post: Protesters don’t allow Lehra SDM to leave office for 6 hrs
Residents of Lehal Khurd village on Thursday protested outside the Lehra sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) office demanding creation of two additional posts of teachers at the primary school. The protesters led by BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) gheraoed the office at around 12 noon and allowed Lehra SDM Navreet Kaur's to leave office only at around 6.30 pm.
Punjab BJP accuses AAP of taking credit for Centre’s Ujjwala Yojana
The state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party Thursday accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party of taking undue credit of the centrally sponsored scheme “Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana” (PMUY) saying AAP leaders were “rebranding the scheme” by putting posters and banners of party leadership, including party convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.
