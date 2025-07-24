VB arrests reader of consumer forum head for accepting 50k bribe

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrested Varinder Goyal, posted as a reader to the president, district consumer disputes redressal forum, Tarn Taran, while receiving a bribe of ₹50,000. Punjab Vigilance Bureau

Disclosing this here on Wednesday, a VB official spokesperson said that the accused has been apprehended based on a complaint filed by a resident of Deo village in Tarn Taran district.

He further added that the complainant approached the VB alleging that her husband, an ASI, had expired in an accident in 2022. A case for compensation amounting to ₹30 lakh was approved by the Punjab Police department and sent to HDFC Bank for payment.

“The bank refused to pay the said compensation on flimsy grounds and she lodged a case with the district consumer disputes redressal forum, Tarn Taran,” the complainant said.

The spokesperson said that the accused has demanded 10% of the compensation amount as a bribe to help the woman get the judgment in her favour.

After preliminary verification of this complaint, the VB team laid a trap during which the accused was caught red-handed while accepting the first instalment of the bribe of ₹50,000 in the presence of two official witnesses. “A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at VB police station, Amritsar range. The accused will be produced before the competent court tomorrow, and further investigation into this case is underway,” the spokesperson said.

ASI caught red-handed accepting ₹12,000 bribe

The vigilance bureau arrested an assistant sub-inspector, Jagtar Singh, posted at the police station sadar, Sangrur, red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹12,000.

A VB official spokesperson said that the arrest followed a complaint filed by a resident of Sangrur district.

He added that the complainant approached the VB alleging that he had been granted bail by the high court, but the said ASI had demanded a ₹15,000 bribe. In addition to this, he has demanded ₹20,000 more to return the equipment confiscated from his house during the search.

A VB team from the Patiala range laid a trap and apprehended the ASI while he was accepting ₹12,000 as a bribe from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

“A case under the relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at VB police station,Patiala range. Further investigation into this case is underway,” he said.