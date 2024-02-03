VB books AIT accountant for accepting 45-lakh bribe

Chandigarh : The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) has registered another corruption case against Vishal Sharma, accountant of the Amritsar Improvement Trust (AIT), for allegedly accepting ₹45 lakh as illegal gratification. The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) has registered another corruption case against Vishal Sharma, accountant of the Amritsar Improvement Trust (AIT), for allegedly accepting ₹ 45 lakh as illegal gratification.

An official spokesperson of the state VB said an FIR has been registered against the accused under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the VB police station, Amritsar range, on a complaint lodged by Major Singh, a resident of Sultanwind village, Amritsar.

The complaint was submitted on the chief minister’s anti-corruption action line along with audio-visual evidence.

The spokesperson said that following an inquiry, VB Amritsar range found the allegations in the complaint to be true, leading to the registration of this case. Further investigation is under progress.

The spokesperson said the accused is currently in judicial custody for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹8 lakh in another bribery case.