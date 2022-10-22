Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / VB gets two more days to question former Zirakpur MC EO

Girish Verma, former executive officer (EO) of the Zirakpur municipal council, arrested on October 12 for allegedly amassing huge wealth beyond his disclosed sources of his income

A Mohali court on Friday extended the police remand of Girish Verma, former executive officer (EO) of the Zirakpur municipal council. (HT File)
A Mohali court on Friday extended the police remand of Girish Verma, former executive officer (EO) of the Zirakpur municipal council, arrested on October 12 for allegedly amassing huge wealth beyond his disclosed sources of his income.

The court allowed more days for questioning after the Vigilance Bureau submitted that they had recovered gold from Verma’s lockers. Claiming that Verma had confessed to sharing the tainted money with ministers and high officers, the bureau had sought five more days of remand, but the court granted only two.

