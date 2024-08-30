VB lodges corruption case against tax collector in Punjab’s Fazilka

HT Correspondent A probe into the case is on (HT File)

Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has registered a case of bribery against a tax collector in Fazilka district for allegedly demanding and accepting ₹50,000 from a shop owner against clearing his bills.

A case against the accused Gurjit Singh, posted at block development and panchayats office (BDPO), Khuhian Sarwar in Fazilka district, was registered following a complaint lodged by Sunil Kumar, a resident of village Diwan Khera in Punjab’s Ferozepur district.

The bureau informed that the complainant, running a building material shop at Khuhian Sarvar, had provided construction materials on different occasions of over ₹8 lakh to six village panchayats. Kumar alleged that the tax collector had demanded ₹1,20,000 from him to clear his pending bills and he had paid Singh ₹50,000 in this regard.

“During investigation, it was found that the accused had accepted ₹50,000 bribe to clear the pending bills of Kumar,” a spokesperson of the VB said.

“A corruption case against Singh has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act at VB police station Ferozepur range. A probe into the case is on,” the bureau spokesperson added.