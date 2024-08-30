 VB lodges corruption case against tax collector in Punjab’s Fazilka - Hindustan Times
VB lodges corruption case against tax collector in Punjab’s Fazilka

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Aug 31, 2024 05:16 AM IST

The accused had demanded ₹1,20,000 from a shop owner to clear his pending bills and had accepted ₹50,000 from the complainant in this regard, the VB said.

HT Correspondent

A probe into the case is on (HT File)
A probe into the case is on (HT File)

Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has registered a case of bribery against a tax collector in Fazilka district for allegedly demanding and accepting 50,000 from a shop owner against clearing his bills.

A case against the accused Gurjit Singh, posted at block development and panchayats office (BDPO), Khuhian Sarwar in Fazilka district, was registered following a complaint lodged by Sunil Kumar, a resident of village Diwan Khera in Punjab’s Ferozepur district.

The bureau informed that the complainant, running a building material shop at Khuhian Sarvar, had provided construction materials on different occasions of over 8 lakh to six village panchayats. Kumar alleged that the tax collector had demanded 1,20,000 from him to clear his pending bills and he had paid Singh 50,000 in this regard.

“During investigation, it was found that the accused had accepted 50,000 bribe to clear the pending bills of Kumar,” a spokesperson of the VB said.

“A corruption case against Singh has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act at VB police station Ferozepur range. A probe into the case is on,” the bureau spokesperson added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / VB lodges corruption case against tax collector in Punjab's Fazilka
