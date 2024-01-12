close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / VB nabs patwari’s aide for accepting 6,000 bribe in Ludhiana

VB nabs patwari’s aide for accepting 6,000 bribe in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 13, 2024 05:36 AM IST

The complainant alleged that he approached the patwari to get mutation of his newly purchased plot and to take copies of ‘fards’ for availing a loan

The vigilance bureau (VB) on Friday arrested an aide of a patwari posted at Giaspura for allegedly accepting a bribe of 6,000.

VB nabs patwari’s aide for accepting <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6,000 bribe in Ludhiana
VB nabs patwari’s aide for accepting 6,000 bribe in Ludhiana

The accused has been identified as Ashok Kumar, the aide of patwari Chamkour Singh, who has also been booked in the case.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Spokesperson of the bureau said the complaint was filed by Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Kohara villge of Ludhiana.

The complainant alleged that he approached the patwari to get mutation of his newly purchased plot and to take copies of ‘fards’ for availing a loan. Patwari and his accomplice demanded a bribe of 6,000 from him.

The spokesman added that after a preliminary investigation of this complaint, the VB unit of Ludhiana laid a trap and nabbed Ashok in the presence of two official witnesses while taking a bribe of 6,000 from the complainant.

Efforts are being made to arrest the patwari, who has escaped from his office. An FIR under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against both the accused at vigilance bureau, police station, Ludhiana Range and further investigation is on.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On