VB nabs patwari’s aide for accepting 6,000 bribe in Ludhiana

The vigilance bureau (VB) on Friday arrested an aide of a patwari posted at Giaspura for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹6,000.

The accused has been identified as Ashok Kumar, the aide of patwari Chamkour Singh, who has also been booked in the case.

Spokesperson of the bureau said the complaint was filed by Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Kohara villge of Ludhiana.

The complainant alleged that he approached the patwari to get mutation of his newly purchased plot and to take copies of ‘fards’ for availing a loan. Patwari and his accomplice demanded a bribe of ₹6,000 from him.

The spokesman added that after a preliminary investigation of this complaint, the VB unit of Ludhiana laid a trap and nabbed Ashok in the presence of two official witnesses while taking a bribe of ₹6,000 from the complainant.

Efforts are being made to arrest the patwari, who has escaped from his office. An FIR under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against both the accused at vigilance bureau, police station, Ludhiana Range and further investigation is on.