VB seeks permission for voice samples of AAP MLA Raman Arora

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) has moved an application in a local court to seek permission for voice samples of AAP MLA from Jalandhar central Raman Arora, who was arrested in alleged corruption and extortion racket being run under his patronage.

The bureau also sought permission for handwriting samples of co-accused Sukhdev Vashisht, who was posted as assistant town planner (ATP) at Jalandhar municipal corporation. Arora is presently in judicial custody at Nabha jail.

Arora was arrested on May 23 following a month-long investigation. As per the Vigilance Bureau, Arora and Jalandhar municipal corporation’s assistant town planner Sukhdev Vashisht used to identify ongoing or completed commercial and residential construction

projects, served them violation notices, and then asked for a bribe to settle the matter. In several cases, the builders were directed to meet the MLA to resolve issues raised in the notices.

“During the course of investigation, several voice and call recordings have surfaced, which required voice sampling for further matching of the voice of AAP MLA. In the Vashisht case, multiple incriminating documents were recovered and the same will be matched with his handwriting samples,” said a senior VB official.

The MLA’s son, Rajan Arora, daughter’s father-in-law Raju Madaan, and a close associate Mahesh Mukheja have also been named as co-accused in the FIR.

Four persons, including MLA Arora, Vashisht, building inspector Harpreet Kaur and Arora’s close friend Mahesh Makhija were already arrested in the case. The court had already rejected an anticipatory bail to Arora’s son Rajan Arora, who is yet to be arrested.

During a seven-hour raid on Arora’s residence on May 23, the VB seized ₹6 lakh cash, 1.2 kg of gold ornaments and multiple incriminating documents.

Officials also allegedly recovered 75-80 notices issued as part of this extortion racket. Police officers posted in Arora’s constituency since April 2022 have also been questioned.

The VB probe unearthed that despite 70% of building maps in the area having been approved by the MC, Vashisht refused to clear files unless bribes were paid. The complainants accused Vashisht of issuing threats, including sealing buildings, if the bribe was not paid.

Arora, who is the third AAP MLA facing VB action for corruption in three years, was arrested after eight hours of questioning.

Arora had been on the agency’s radar for the past three to four months after several complaints were received against him at the government and party-level. Arora’s security was withdrawn by the state government a few days before his arrest.