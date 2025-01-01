Menu Explore
VB to move SC against HC order to quash FIRs in PSIEC, foodgrain scams

ByVishal Rambani
Jan 01, 2025 04:47 PM IST

The high court struck down FIRs, citing procedural lapses and insufficient grounds for prosecution. However, VB claims judgment did not consider evidence submitted in the chargesheet before trial court. 

The vigilance bureau (VB) will approach the Supreme Court to challenge the Punjab and Haryana high court’s decision to quash cases registered in the Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC) and the foodgrain transportation scams. The cases involve former Congress ministers Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Sham Sunder Arora, accused of corruption and financial irregularities.

The vigilance bureau will approach the Supreme Court (in pic) to challenge the Punjab and Haryana high court’s December 20 decision to quash cases registered in the Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC) and foodgrain transportation scams. (HT file photo)
The vigilance bureau will approach the Supreme Court (in pic) to challenge the Punjab and Haryana high court's December 20 decision to quash cases registered in the Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC) and foodgrain transportation scams. (HT file photo)

The high court struck down the FIRs on December 20, citing procedural lapses and insufficient grounds for prosecution. However, the VB claims the judgment is flawed as it did not consider evidence submitted in the chargesheet before the trial court. The VB argues that the material evidence, including financial trails, forged documents, and witness statements, points to significant corruption and misuse of power.

The PSIEC scam revolves around alleged manipulation in the allocation of industrial plots. Arora is accused of misusing his position to benefit select individuals, causing losses to the state exchequer.

The foodgrain transportation scam involves allegations against Ashu for irregularities in awarding transportation tenders. The VB’s investigation uncovered alleged favouritism and kickbacks in the tendering process.

The high court’s ruling quashing the FIRs cited insufficient prima facie evidence and questioned the basis of the investigations. It raised concerns about procedural lapses and potential misuse of investigative powers. The VB, however, contends that the court’s findings ignored substantial evidence of corruption in the chargesheets.

“How can the high court ignore that scooters and three-wheelers have been shown as trucks for taking the tender by submitting fake documents?” said a VB official, terming it a foolproof case of corruption that was quashed without considering evidence.

“If there was no irregularity in the PSIEC scam, why did Arora go to bribe the VB officer. He was caught red-handed,” the official said.

“The judgment is flawed as it did not discuss the material evidence of corruption submitted by the bureau. This sets a dangerous precedent and undermines the fight against corruption. We have decided to fight the case in the top court as we have enough evidence of irregularities in both the cases,” the official said.

The state advocate general has been apprised of the matter and the appeal would be filed “in the next few days”, he said.

