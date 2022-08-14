Vehicle lifters gang busted in Panipat; 2 held

: With the arrest of two people, the crime investigation agency of the Panipat police claimed to have busted a gang involved in vehicle theft and robbery in the district.

Police claimed that the accused were involved in several cases of vehicle theft in Panipat and they have admitted to stealing 12 vehicles.

A stolen car, three bikes, gold and silver jewellery, two laptops, two printers, one camera, a music system have also been recovered from their possession.

The arrested accused have been identified as Akash of Haridwar in Uttarakhand and Phoorkan of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh and they were residing at a rented accommodation in Panipat city.

Inspector Virender Singh, incharge of CIA-2, said that following a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid at sector 25 of Panipat and the accused were arrested.

He said that the accused had stolen the car along with a laptop, speaker and some jewellery from the Sidharth Nagar of the city in May this year. In this regard, a case was registered at the old industrial police station of the city.

He said that during questioning, he admitted 11 other thefts registered at different police stations of the district. ENDS