Vehicle lifters gang busted in Panipat; 2 held
: With the arrest of two people, the crime investigation agency of the Panipat police claimed to have busted a gang involved in vehicle theft and robbery in the district.
Police claimed that the accused were involved in several cases of vehicle theft in Panipat and they have admitted to stealing 12 vehicles.
A stolen car, three bikes, gold and silver jewellery, two laptops, two printers, one camera, a music system have also been recovered from their possession.
The arrested accused have been identified as Akash of Haridwar in Uttarakhand and Phoorkan of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh and they were residing at a rented accommodation in Panipat city.
Inspector Virender Singh, incharge of CIA-2, said that following a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid at sector 25 of Panipat and the accused were arrested.
He said that the accused had stolen the car along with a laptop, speaker and some jewellery from the Sidharth Nagar of the city in May this year. In this regard, a case was registered at the old industrial police station of the city.
He said that during questioning, he admitted 11 other thefts registered at different police stations of the district. ENDS
CM Bommai is here to stay: BJP General Secretary Arun Singh
Amid the 'Bommai ouster' rumours in Karnataka, BJP General Secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh on Saturday stated that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai "is here to stay" and will lead the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Assembly election. Following this, the position of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, has been labelled as a "weak chief minister". This election will be fought under the leadership of Basavaraj Bommai assures Arun Singh.
Three top leaders of MVA become inmates in Mumbai's Arthur jail
Nationalist Congress Party leaders Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik and Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who have been arrested in money laundering cases by the Enforcement Directorate, are now lodged in Arthur Road Jail in three different barracks. Malik, who was arrested in February in a money laundering case, is currently admitted to the Criti Care Hospital in Kurla for treatment. He is admitted to a private hospital for the last two months.
Bitta Karate’s wife among 4 Jammu and Kashmir employees sacked for terror links
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday terminated four employees from service, including the son of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and wife of former militant Bitta Karate - amid probe over terror links, officials said on Saturday. Dr Muheet Ahmad Bhat, and Majid Hussain Qadiri - both of them linked to the University of Kashmir - are the two others employees who have been sacked.
CRPF man injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Suspected militants targeted paramilitary CRPF with a grenade in Srinagar on Saturday, just a day ahead of Independence Day. A CRPF personnel was injured in the attack in the Old City, Eidgah. Srinagar police said that the CRPF personnel received minor injuries in the attack. Local reports said that the grenade was lobbed towards a CRPF bunker in Eidgah in which a sub-inspector of the CRPF was wounded.
Will strike last nail in coffin of terrorism in one year: Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that within a year government will push the last nail in the coffin of terrorism. Sinha today laid the foundation stone of 25 District Development Council and Block Development Council buildings in J&K, besides inaugurating 1000 Amrit Sarovars across J&K UT, in a function at SKICC, Srinagar.
