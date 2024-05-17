Venod Sharma’s party announces support to BJP candidates

In a major boost for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the polling for the ongoing parliamentary elections, Haryana Jan Chetna Party chief Venod Sharma and his MP son Kartikeya Sharma announced their support to the saffron party. Sharma, a former Union minister, made the announcement after chairing a meeting with party workers in Ambala. His party will undertake extensive campaigning for BJP’s candidates across all 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. (Parwaz Khan /HT PHOTO)

Sharma, a former Union minister, made the announcement after chairing a meeting with party workers in Ambala. His party will undertake extensive campaigning for BJP’s candidates across all 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Expressing unwavering faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and policies, Sharma said he was deeply impressed by the Centre’s welfare schemes over the past decade, benefitting crores of people from all sections of society.

Sharma emphasised that just like in 2014 and 2019, the Haryana Jan Chetna Party would wholeheartedly supported PM Modi’s policies and would reach out to people in villages, towns and cities to mobilise support for the BJP candidates.

According to him, his party workers would relentlessly campaign for BJP’s Ambala candidate Banto Kataria and also work tirelessly to ensure a robust attendance during PM Modi’s proposed rally in Ambala.

While Venod Sharma is a former Congressman, his son, a media tycoon, won the 2022 Rajya Sabha elections as an independent when he was backed by the BJP against Congress’ Ajay Maken. Sharma’s wife Shakti Rani Sharma is mayor of the Ambala municipal corporation.

Recently, the father-son duo organised a ‘Parshuram Mahasammelan’ in Karnal to coincide it with the birthday of former CM and BJP’s Karnal candidate Manohar Lal Khattar.