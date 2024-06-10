Verka hikes milk purchase price by 10 per kg of fat

Milkfed has increased the purchase price of milk by ₹10 per kg of fat. Ludhiana plant general manager Surjit Singh Bhadour said that the buffalo milk price has been increased from ₹810 per kg of fat to ₹820 per kg. The cow milk price has been increased from ₹770 per kg fat to ₹780 per kg. According to the firm, the milk production costs for the farmers have increased.

“The new rates will be effective from June 11, 2024,” he said. Bhadour said that the decision by Milkfed Punjab has been taken given the increasing production costs of the dairy farmers during this season. “The milk production costs for the farmers have increased. The soaring temperatures have affected the milk production,” he added.