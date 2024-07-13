 Vet varsity’s board of management starts process to find new VC - Hindustan Times
Vet varsity’s board of management starts process to find new VC

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 14, 2024 05:02 AM IST

The board of the management at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) here has set off the process to find a new vice chancellor (VC).

The board of the management at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) here has set off the process to find a new vice chancellor (VC), as the term of the sitting VC ended earlier last month.

The board of the management at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) here has set off the process to find a new vice chancellor (VC). (HT File)
The board of the management at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) here has set off the process to find a new vice chancellor (VC). (HT File)

The board has constituted a five-member search and screening committee to find the apt candidate for varsity’s top post.

After inviting the applications for the post it will review them and will recommend the shortlisted candidates to the government, which will further send the shortlisted candidates to the governor, who is also the chancellor of the university.

The board met in Chandigarh on Thursday and took the decision to start the hunt for a new VC. The meeting was postponed twice earlier. Officials said that earlier the meeting was called July 1 and later on July 4, but it was postponed on both occasions

Sitting VC, Dr Inderjeet Singh, term expired on June 10. He was on 13 June given a three-month extension for the interim. The government made it clear that it did not intend to extend his term further and will soon be inviting fresh applications for the vice-chancellor position.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Vet varsity's board of management starts process to find new VC
