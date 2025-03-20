Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Veterans write to Punjab governor, want magisterial probe into Colonel’s assault

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 20, 2025 04:16 PM IST

Cavalry Officers Association, Chandigarh chapter, comprising 250 officers, says heinous assault of serving army officer by 12 policemen sets dangerous precedent and must be probed impartially.

Army veterans on Thursday urged Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria to order a magisterial inquiry into the assault on Colonel Pushpinder Bath and his 22-year-old son, Angad, by 12 Punjab Police personnel in Patiala on March 13.

Colonel Pushpinder Bath is undergoing treatment at the Military Hospital in Patiala after the assault by 12 policemen on March 13. (HT Photo)
Colonel Pushpinder Bath is undergoing treatment at the Military Hospital in Patiala after the assault by 12 policemen on March 13. (HT Photo)

In the letter to Kataria, Major General (Dr) Kulpreet Singh, the president of the Cavalry Officers Association, Chandigarh chapter, that comprises about 250 officers, wrote: “Given the grave nature of the incident and heinous assault by those entrusted with upholding the law, it is imperative that an impartial investigation be conducted. A magisterial probe is warranted to restore public faith in the rule of law. The assault sets a dangerous precedent and demands immediate intervention at the highest levels of administration.”

Colonel Bath, who was posted in New Delhi and on leave, suffered a broken elbow, head and back injuries, while Angad sustained head injuries. They are undergoing treatment at the Military Hospital in Patiala.

The police initially hesitated to register a case, forcing Colonel Bath’s wife, Jaswinder Kaur, to share CCTV footage of the incident. The FIR has been registered against unidentified persons despite the 12 police personnel being placed under suspension. A departmental inquiry has been ordered by the Patiala SSP with a 45-day deadline.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On