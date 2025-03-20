Veterans write to Punjab governor, want magisterial probe into Colonel’s assault

Army veterans on Thursday urged Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria to order a magisterial inquiry into the assault on Colonel Pushpinder Bath and his 22-year-old son, Angad, by 12 Punjab Police personnel in Patiala on March 13. Colonel Pushpinder Bath is undergoing treatment at the Military Hospital in Patiala after the assault by 12 policemen on March 13. (HT Photo)

In the letter to Kataria, Major General (Dr) Kulpreet Singh, the president of the Cavalry Officers Association, Chandigarh chapter, that comprises about 250 officers, wrote: “Given the grave nature of the incident and heinous assault by those entrusted with upholding the law, it is imperative that an impartial investigation be conducted. A magisterial probe is warranted to restore public faith in the rule of law. The assault sets a dangerous precedent and demands immediate intervention at the highest levels of administration.”

Colonel Bath, who was posted in New Delhi and on leave, suffered a broken elbow, head and back injuries, while Angad sustained head injuries. They are undergoing treatment at the Military Hospital in Patiala.

The police initially hesitated to register a case, forcing Colonel Bath’s wife, Jaswinder Kaur, to share CCTV footage of the incident. The FIR has been registered against unidentified persons despite the 12 police personnel being placed under suspension. A departmental inquiry has been ordered by the Patiala SSP with a 45-day deadline.