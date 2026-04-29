Video clip showing Pak poster in Doda sends police into a tizzy, FIR lodged

A video clip on social media sites showing a purported poster featuring Pakistan’s prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pak army chief field marshal Asim Munir and the Pakistani flag with Pakistan’s praise in playing mediator between US and Iran has sent police into a tizzy. A video clip on social media sites showing a purported poster featuring Pakistan’s prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pak army chief field marshal Asim Munir and the Pakistani flag with Pakistan’s praise in playing mediator between US and Iran has sent police into a tizzy. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The poster purportedly appeared on the sidewall of a bridge in Pul Doda on Monday.

The poster, which hasn’t been recovered or confiscated by the police, appeared in the video clip has further deepened the suspense and compelled the police to see if it really existed or it was an AI mischief by elements inimical to peace.

“The video of the poster photos and praise for Pakistan was posted by a group called- Jammu Kashmir Youth Movement. Nothing much is known about the group and it appears to be a mischief,” said Dy SP, headquarters, Krishan Rattan.

He, however, has stated that the Doda police have registered an FIR against an unknown person.

“An FIR No 95 of 2026 under section 353 (1) BNS of has been registered at Doda Police Station and investigations taken up,” he added.

He said that on Monday, a video clip went viral with a poster with geo-tagging of Pul Doda area of Doda.

“The video had objectionable words that had the potential of creating chaos in the general public. Facts will be out post investigation. However, we haven’t found any poster from the spot and no one has been detained so far,” said the officer.

“We are checking if the video is original or an AI mischief, though we have also seen geo-tagging of the video clip,” he added.

The content written in Urdu language beneath the photos of Shahbaz Sharif and Asim Munir, heaped praise on Pakistan’s effort to ease tension between Iran and the United States and it also expressed gratitude to Pakistan for its “moral, political and diplomatic” support to the alleged freedom-struggle of Kashmiris.

Another police officer called the act an attempt to vitiate peace and communal harmony in Doda region.

“Whosover is behind it, will be nabbed and taken to task under the law of land. The assistance from forensic and cyber experts is being sought,” he said.

The geo-tagging pointed to a possible location in the Pul Doda area, near a bridge, which is called Nepali area in local parlance.

Doda region has witnessed multiple terror attacks since 2024.