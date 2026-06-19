Video row: SAD seeks CBI probe, Mann’s resignation

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into an objectionable video allegedly linked to chief minister Bhagwant Mann and said he should resign from office in view of the ongoing controversy. Sukhbir said only an independent investigation by the CBI could establish the truth behind the video and clear the prevailing confusion. (HT)

The SAD chief said if Mann does not resign, the party will launch a “dharm yudh morcha” protest from July 19.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in Chandigarh after a meeting of the SAD core committee, Sukhbir said only an independent investigation by the CBI could establish the truth behind the video and clear the prevailing confusion.

He said the Punjab government should hand over the case to the CBI itself if it was confident that the video was fabricated or misleading. “A fair and impartial probe is essential to bring out the facts,” Sukhbir said.

Alongside the demand for a central probe, the SAD chief said Mann should step down as the CM, arguing that he had lost moral authority to continue in office following the controversy and the recent pronouncement by the Akal Takht.

The political dispute intensified after the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, ostracised Mann and called upon the Sikh panth to sever ties with him. Mann has rejected the allegations, calling the video false and part of a conspiracy and has blamed the Badal family and SAD for influencing the Takht’s decision.

Sukhbir alleged that Mann had changed his stance on the matter multiple times—first claiming the video was AI-generated, later denying that he was the person in the clip, and also blaming SAD for the controversy.

Sukhbir blames AAP for sacrilege

Sukhbir also accused the AAP of orchestrating sacrilege incidents as a political conspiracy to seize power in Punjab. He cited the conviction of AAP legislator Naresh Yadav in the 2016 Malerkotla Quran desecration case as definitive proof of the party’s involvement.

He further alleged that both the previous Congress government and the current AAP regime failed to act against the perpetrators.

Warring questions forensic reports

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring took a jibe at the AAP’s “lame defence” of chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

Reacting to the claims made by finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema quoting reports from two forensic laboratories, Warring said: “The AAP is trying to defend the CM and is telling one lie after the other.”

Warring questioned how the AAP managed to procure a report from two different laboratories within 24 hours to give a “clean chit” to the CM.