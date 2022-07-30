Video: Top Punjab doctor breaks down as Congress chief meets him after ‘humiliation’

Dr Raj Bahadur, who resigned as the vice-chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences after facing humiliation on camera at the hands of Punjab health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra, was left in tears when Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Amarinder Raja Warring came to meet him in Mohali.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a video posted by news agency ANI, Dr Bahadur is seen battling tears as Warring holds his hand and tells him not to feel discouraged. Later, the Punjab Pradesh Congress president hugged him and also touched his feet as a token of respect.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier in the day, Dr Bahadur tendered his resignation a day after Singh, during an inspection, asked the former to lie on a dirty patient bed sparking resentment in the medical fraternity and triggering sharp reactions from Opposition leaders who dubbed it as a “humiliation” of a renowned health professional.

A video clip of the incident that circulated on social media showed Jouramajra placing a hand on the veteran surgeon's shoulder as he pointed towards the "damaged and dirty condition" of the mattress inside the hospital's skin department. The minister was then seen forcing Dr Bahadur to lie down on the same mattress.

Bahadur then tried to explain to the minister that he was not responsible for the facilities, to which the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA said "everything is in your hands".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Saturday, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) sought resignation of the Punjab health minister, and asked Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann to take immediate action against the minister.

“IMA strongly condemns the derogatory action by the Punjab Health Minister who humiliated Dr Raj Bahadur, Vice Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences on July 29. It is not only humiliation for the vice chancellor but the entire medical fraternity across India has been insulted,” the doctors’ body said in a statement.